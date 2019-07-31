Kristen Stewart talks about late designer Karl Lagerfeld

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): As a Chanel ambassador, actor Kristen Stewart happened to spend quite a time with its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld. The actor recently opened up about how the ace designer was really like behind his signature dark sunglasses.

"It's funny how he presents so austere and so scary. He wasn't though. He was incredibly inviting insanely, shockingly unpretentious," said Stewart in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"He liked what he liked because he liked it. He was a fancy motherf***, but it was true to him. It's almost like he sensed he was intimidating, so he was like, 'No. To have a creative heart is daunting, but let's get it beating faster and harder.'" she added.

Revealing further about the late designer, who passed away at the age of 85, she recalled how Lagerfeld usually uses to hold hands of people he was in conversation with. "He was always touching you while speaking to you," she said, according to People.

The actor noted the legacy of Chanel's late creative director left on the brand and also talked about the impact he made in her life. "There's just a feeling that he gave me, an encouraging attaboy thing that shapes you in really profound ways," Stewart said in the interview.

"With Chanel, I've never been made to feel like I was telling a story that wasn't being pulled out of me in a really honest way," she added.

Kristen Stewart was seen paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld recently at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 show in Paris by wearing a monogrammed snowsuit paired with the Chanel double-locking 'CC' logo, which was designed by the late designer. (ANI)

