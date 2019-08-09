Krysten Ritter welcomes first child with Adam Granduciel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Actor Krysten Ritter who is popular for playing Jessica Jones has officially kicked off her newest role as a mother.

The actor recently gave birth to her first child on July 29. According to the newborn's birth certificate obtained by E-News, the actress welcomed a baby boy whom she named Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky.

Ritter last flaunted her baby bump on the 2019 Oscars red carpet in February, simultaneously confirming she was expecting a baby with her beau, 'The War on Drugs' musician Adam Granduciel.

"Surprise!!!" the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram at the time. Since then, the 'Vamps' star has been prepping up for baby and celebrated the arrival of the little one with a music-themed baby shower.

The gathering witnessed a record player-shaped cake and a variety of music-inspired cookies, a fitting theme given the new dad's occupation.

"My best friends threw me a baby shower and my heart is exploding," Ritter wrote online.

With the third and final season of her Netflix series officially released, she is also marking one personal chapter after shutting a professional one.

"I think it's so perfect and I just feel so blessed with the timing of everything. [Motherhood] is something I really wanted to do also, so I feel like the stars all have aligned perfectly. I feel really lucky," Ritter told ET Canada. (ANI)





