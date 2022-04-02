'Kundali Bhagya' star Dheeraj Dhoopar, wife Vinny Arora are expecting a baby

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Popular TV couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are soon going to welcome a new member to their family.

The 'Kundali Bhagya' actor announced the news of the pregnancy in an Instagram Collab post with his wife and actor Vinny on Saturday.

The post featured two pictures -- in the first one, the couple can be seen kissing each other while Vinny held pictures of the sonography. In the second photo, the 'Laado' actor can be seen laughing, while Dheeraj holds her as they pose for the click.



"We're expecting, a tiny miracle. August 2022," the caption read.





The comments section flooded with congratulatory messages.

'Kundali Bhagya' co-star Shraddha Arya wrote, "Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!"

Actor Kishwer Merchant, who welcomed her son in August 2021, wrote, "I had a feeling, don't know why .. congratulations. same month btw."

Dheeraj's 'Sasural Simar Ka' co-star Avika Gor chimed in, "Congratulations u both!!!!"

Dheeraj and Vinny met in 2009 on the sets of 'Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' and fell in love. They tied the knot in 2016. (ANI)

