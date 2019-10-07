Tyga and Kylie Jenner (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Tyga and Kylie Jenner (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner and ex Tyga spotted partying at same night club

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): A coincidence, indeed! Kylie Jenner and her ex, Tyga, were spotted partying in the same night club, just a few days after her break up with Travis Scott.
The 22-year-old makeup mogul was at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood on Saturday along with her elder sister Khloe Kardashian, reported Us Weekly.
The TV reality stars were at the club situated in the Los Angeles area at the same time as Tyga.
According to E!News Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, was also present at the club with his current girlfriend, Sabrina Parr.
This came after Jenner was sighted at the Sunset Marquis in LA, where the 'Taste' rapper was recording his music.
Shutting all the rumours down, Kylie Jenner later disclosed that she was hanging out with her former boyfriend after breaking up with Travis Scott.
"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," she tweeted on Thursday, reported Us Weekly. "There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."
"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," said Jenner in a follow-up tweet. "Our friendship and our daughter is a priority."
Earlier this week, it was reported that Travis Scott and Jenner would be "taking some time apart," a source told People that Stormi "will spend equal time" with her parents following the split. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:02 IST

Here's what Sam Asghari and Britney Spears do when they are together

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Trainer Sam Asghari opened up about how he and pop icon Britney Spears spent nights together.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:57 IST

Sara Ali Khan's cheat day with mommy Amrita Singh looks delicious!

New Delhi (India), Oct 7 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' alongside Varun Dhawan took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend time with mother Amrita Singh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:10 IST

The royals team up to share powerful message on mental health

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): The royals- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have come together to share a powerful message about mental health.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:57 IST

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson get cozy during movie night

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Days after singer Miley Cyrus confirmed the news of her involvement with rapper Cody Simpson, the duo was seen having a good time during a movie night recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:46 IST

Shawn Mendes loves simple date nights with Camila Cabello

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Shawn Mendes known for his string of catchy hits likes it keep it simple when it comes to date night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:27 IST

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrema still friends post breakup

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Singer-actress Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama are proving that exes can be good friends!

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 09:12 IST

Kylie Jenner buys herself Bugatti Sportscar as post-breakup gift

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Kylie Jenner knows how to deal with a break-up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 08:52 IST

Here's why Meghan Markle's father released her private letter

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle finally spilled the beans on why he released parts of a private letter Meghan sent him earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 08:28 IST

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill share heartfelt post on 23rd wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): It has been 23 years of blissful marriage for singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! They made sure to wish each other on the special occasion by sharing heartwarming posts and it is the sweetest thing you'll see on the internet today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 04:26 IST

Worn two pairs of tights for protection: One of Weinstein's accuser

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): The list of accusers in producer Harvey Weinstein's case runs long and one of his firm Miramax's former assistant Rowena Chiu opened up about all that happened and why it took her about two decades to report about the former.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:56 IST

Amy Schumer gets candid about returning to work after a long break

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Actor-comedian Amy Schumer who welcomed a baby boy in May got candid about coming back to work after pregnancy expressing that she feels "strong and good".

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:48 IST

Drummer Ginger Baker passes away at 80

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Iconic drummer Ginger Baker passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday in England. He emerged as the first superstar percussionist and was associated with the popular British band 'Cream'.

Read More
iocl