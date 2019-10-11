Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's patch up sure to happen

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting back together soon.

According to a source of E! News, though the TV reality star and the rapper are "still separated" but they have already started having "conversations about getting back together."

"They both know it's inevitable, they just needed some breathing room to work out a few of their issues," the source explained. "They want to make it work and have both expressed they miss each other and are still in love with one another."

The couple who got separated a month back always knew this was a temporary arrangement.

Also, another source previously told E! News that both are just "taking space apart," but were in touch because of their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Earlier the makeup mogul made it clear to fans that she and Travis were on "great terms."

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!![?]" she tweeted. "Our friendship and our daughter is a priority."

Travis also rubbished rumours of infidelity surrounding his relationship. He also spoke about getting affected by seeing "false" stories about his life.

"Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real."

These theories were also thoroughly debunked when his alleged mistress swore, none of these rumours are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative," he said. (ANI)

