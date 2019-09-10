Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner donates $750,000 to women empowerment organisation

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): American model and beauty star Kylie Jenner has donated a whopping amount of $750,000 to a women's empowerment organisation called 'Nest of Love'.
Kicking off the 17th season of the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' the 22-year-old star appeared on Monday's episode with her mother, Kris Jenner.
Kylie made the episode more special than what it already was after she gave a whopping amount to the organisation. After both the reality TV personalities got to know about the group's inspiring work, the famous mother-daughter duo wanted to help out and give back.
Kylie gifted the organisation with $150,000 and $100,000 for Samantha. Not just this, apart from the heavy price, each member of the female group took home a Kylie Cosmetics Birthday collection and ... something even bigger.
"We are giving you each $50,000," Kylie shared with the organisation's members. "Each one of you.. Each of you for the amazing things you guys do."
She added, "You guys are so amazing."
Additionally, the 63-year-old Kris who is also the manager of her daughter praised the Florida-based group for their hard work and sincere efforts.
"We admire you all so much," Kris said. "I know I do." Ellen DeGeneres revealed that a total of $750,000 was gifted, thanks to the beauty mogul from the proceeds of the Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection.
The news of Kylie's generous donation comes a few months after she was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes. (ANI)

