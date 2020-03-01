Kylie Jenner enjoys during girls' trip with daughter Stormi, friends

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 1 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has been enjoying a mini getaway with her favourite gal pals and two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

On Saturday the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to social media to share her girls' trip festivities, which included soaking up the sun in colourful swimwear, enjoying the breezy, beachy weather and dancing to some hit music.

Jenner shared a series of snaps from their getaway on her official Instagram account, giving some major vacay goals

The picture featured the mother-daughter duo standing against the oceanfront, holding hands.

[{bdf2216c-2de6-40c5-bf5f-c46ceda31aad:intradmin/Capture_3xGEO2q.JPG}]

The 22-year-old cosmetics billionaire later posted a glimpse into her tropical getaway with her BFF Stassie and captioned the post, "saturday's are for the girls."

[{20ea91fd-ca4d-4a9d-92f3-1b7d9d09816b:intradmin/vghjn.JPG}]

Kylie even showed off her major cooking skills in a series of Instagram Stories, as she prepared pancakes, bacon, sausage and more for breakfast. (ANI)

