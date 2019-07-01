Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner feels sad for Jordyn Woods on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' finale

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian went through a range of emotions on the final season of the show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' as she spoke about the end result of her former boyfriend Tristan Thomson cheating scandal.
According to People, Thompson first allegedly cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter in 2018. Though they reconciled after a few days, their relationship was never fully recovered and later she realised that he hooked up with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods in February.
During a getaway to Palm Springs with sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian and her close friend Malika Haqq during the last show, Khloe exploded with anger.
"F-- these hoes. Im done. Everyone told me how aggressive and crazy I am? I am. I'm going to go back to the old Khlo Money. ... For True I don't want to act like that, but also for True I want people to be f--ing afraid."
A video call by Thompson's close friend Savas -- who said that the basketball player is innocent insisted that he could not remember anything and denied kissing Jordy, which did not help at all in solving the matter.
"Liars!" she screamed on the video call. "You f--ing told me you kissed bitches, and you're a f--ing liar!"
Meanwhile, Kylie was still struggling with losing her best friend. After seeing a video of the Palm Springs crew shading Woods on the car ride there, she called Kim in tears.
"I just feel like we're bigger than this, we're better than this. I feel like call her or talk to her in person. ... We just don't need to bully anyone," Kylie said, adding that Woods had come to her home to pick up some things after moving out abruptly.
"The look in her eye, she's just obviously going through it," Kylie said in a breaking voice. "I just don't think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however, we feel."
The Kardashian family lost every sympathy for Woods when they found out that she was appearing on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk and as cited by People to tell family friend Jada Pinkett Smith -- and the world, her side of the story.
Kris Jenner acknowledged the efforts made by Woods to speak about her side and even gave her a heads up via text, but Khloe was furious to think that Woods would give an interview before clearing things out directly.
The final episode of the show also covered the backlash Khloe faced for her tweets about the Red Table Talk interview; people accused her of blaming Woods for her heartbreak instead of her former boyfriend. (ANI)

