Kylie Jenner flaunts her adorable 'mini' version

New Delhi (India), June 30 (ANI): Kylie Jenner twinning with her baby girl Stormi in identical ensembles is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today!

The 21-year-old shared a string of pictures on Instagram with her daughter where both are seen rocking similar dresses. While Jenner went for a pair of black high-heels, her 'mini' version completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

She captioned one of the pictures, 'Mini me' on which her sister Khloe commented, "You're so perfect."



In another picture, shared a few moments later, Jenner wrote, "my real life bestie."

Jenner, unable to control her adulation for the little one, posted a solo picture of Stormie with the caption, "my girl is getting so big."



Khloe again expressed herself in a comment where she wrote, "It's so so scary how fast they grow up."



Jenner recently hit headlines when speculations about her being pregnant surfaced online. However, these speculations were put to rest when a source revealed to E! News that it was simply a case of mistaken identity and Kylie isn't pregnant.

"Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently. She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother," a source previously shared.

Kylie's love for her little munchkin became even more permanent as she, Travis and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou got Stormi's name tattooed on their arms.

Kylie recently launched her skincare range and was called out by people for her skincare routine. The 21-year-old star received flak for using the foaming face wash and still ending up with a lot of makeup on her face. She also faced backlash for using a filter while washing her face using products from her skincare range. (ANI)

