Kylie Jenner has found a new, loyal friend in Sofia Richie!

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, who recently parted ways from her long-time best friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods, has found a new friend in model Sofia Richie.
Kylie's friendship with Sofia is stronger than ever. A source told People that the two have grown closer since the 21-year-old makeup mogul cut ties with Jordyn after she hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian's 15-month-old daughter True, in February.
"Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama. She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that," the source told the outlet.
"Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn't a user. She has her own life and doesn't need anything from friends," the source added.
Although Sofia went through a rough patch with the family after she started dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick in 2017, the family has since warmed up their relationship with her.
Lately, Sofia and Kylie have been spending quite a lot of time together, including a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Kylie's skincare summer launch.
Meanwhile, the possibility of reconciliation between Kylie and Jordyn is not on the cards for now. Last week, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul finally unfollowed her former best friend on Instagram.
"Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in annoying situations, where she shouldn't be. It was starting to bug Kylie," a source told People.
According to the insider, "Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie," but "Kylie is just over it."
"She has her circle of friends now that she is happy with. She wants to live as drama-free as possible. She just doesn't need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram was kind of the last step to break away from Jordyn," the source explained.
However, Jordyn still hopes that they might patch things up one day.
"I love her. That's my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier," the 21-year-old supermodel recently told Cosmopolitan U.K., as cited by People.
On the work front, Kylie recently launched her skincare range and was called out by people for her skincare routine. The 21-year-old star received flak for using the foaming face wash and still ending up with a lot of makeup on her face. She also faced backlash for using a filter while washing her face using products from her skincare range. (ANI)

