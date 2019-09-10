Kylie Jenner poses nude with Travis Scott for Playboy magazine cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Kylie Jenner nearly stripped down as she featured on the latest issue of Playboy magazine with boyfriend Travis Scott by her side.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul unveiled the first photo from her bawdy shoot on Instagram by referencing both her and the rapper's hometowns saying, "When Houston meets LA .. @playboy #ComingSoon."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star can be seen embracing the rapper in the sensual photo as she poses completely nude with only a cowboy hat worn on her head. Most of Jenner's body remains concealed apart from her butt. Meanwhile, Scott stands shirtless wearing only a pair of jeans with his diamond necklace and watch, reported People.

According to Playboy, as reported by People, Jenner and Scott are featured in the magazine's Pleasure Issue. The beauty entrepreneur stars on the cover, which is shot by her longtime personal photographer Sasha Samsanova and creatively directed by Scott himself.

Jenner and Scott are proud parents of a 19-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. (ANI)

