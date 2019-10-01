Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner resumes work after hospitalisation for flu-like symptoms

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:01 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is now back into action after she was hospitalised for severe flu-like symptoms.
The 22-year-old star who has resumed work apologised to her fans for being missing on two important events: the Paris Fashion Week and the Emmy Awards, reported Fox News.
On Sunday, the social media maven shared a picture with her mother Chris Jenner as the two posed aboard a private jet. The mother-daughter duo donned matching black power suits, dark shades, and matching handbags.
"Business meetings," the star captioned the snap. She also shared a quick image from her Instagram story, sporting black workout trousers and a light blue sports bra, exposing her intensely toned midriff.
Last week, Jenner tweeted out a note to her social media followers and apologized for missing out on Balmain's fashion show in the French capital.
"Hi, guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel," she wrote.
"I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."
The statement continued: "Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course, this collection isn't just for the runway. I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I'm so proud of this collection, and our friendship, vision, and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It's going to be an epic event and I can't wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I'm sending you all my love!!" (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:15 IST

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban spending romantic time in Italy

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): It seems that actor Nicole Kidman is having a great time with husband and singer Keith Urban during their recent romantic Italian vacation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:14 IST

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get hitched again

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin again in an elaborate ceremony on Monday after they first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:37 IST

Joaquin Phoenix reveals he developed a disorder after losing...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who is receiving rave reviews for his performance in the upcoming film 'Joker', lost a whopping 52 pounds and the transformation took a toll on him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:13 IST

Here's what happened when Hilary Duff showed her kids 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire' has been a huge part of everyone's childhood and it's soon making a comeback! As American actor Hilary Duff is preparing to revisit her famous role with the 'Lizzie McGuire' series reboot, she decided it was time to introduce her kid

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:30 IST

Lil Nas X opens up about struggling with sexuality

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American rapper Lil Nas X, who rose to fame with his smash hit 'Old Town Road', recently opened up about his journey to coming out as a homosexual.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:23 IST

Prince Harry takes over National Geographic's Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Royal takeover! Prince Harry took his social media skills to a new level by guest editing National Geographic's Instagram account.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:08 IST

Daniel Craig delivers emotional speech as 'Bond 25' wraps filming

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Actor Daniel Craig was visibly emotional as he bid adieu to his latest James Bond film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 04:28 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk celebrate first wedding anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): It has been one year of blissful marriage for American actor Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-producer Brad Falchuk and they made sure to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a perfect beach date.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:40 IST

Dakota Johnson launches podcast to share stories of sexual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): American actor Dakota Johnson has launched a new podcast, aiming to help and inspire millions of women to speak up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 03:00 IST

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin kick-start wedding festivities in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin, who are all set to tie the knot for a second time, have kick-started their wedding festivities in South Carolina.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 02:36 IST

'Stranger Things' returning for season 4, teases a world beyond Hawkins!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Netflix's insanely popular series 'Stranger Things' is officially returning to the screens with its fourth season. And it's teasing a world beyond the setting of Hawkins, Indiana, which fans have gotten to know very well.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:50 IST

Ewan McGregor's daughter opens up about her struggle with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actor Ewan McGregor's daughter shared a heart-rending post on social media, revealing what she went through in the past.

Read More
iocl