Kylie Jenner resumes work after hospitalisation for flu-like symptoms

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is now back into action after she was hospitalised for severe flu-like symptoms.

The 22-year-old star who has resumed work apologised to her fans for being missing on two important events: the Paris Fashion Week and the Emmy Awards, reported Fox News.

On Sunday, the social media maven shared a picture with her mother Chris Jenner as the two posed aboard a private jet. The mother-daughter duo donned matching black power suits, dark shades, and matching handbags.

"Business meetings," the star captioned the snap. She also shared a quick image from her Instagram story, sporting black workout trousers and a light blue sports bra, exposing her intensely toned midriff.

Last week, Jenner tweeted out a note to her social media followers and apologized for missing out on Balmain's fashion show in the French capital.

"Hi, guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel," she wrote.

"I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."

The statement continued: "Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course, this collection isn't just for the runway. I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I'm so proud of this collection, and our friendship, vision, and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It's going to be an epic event and I can't wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I'm sending you all my love!!" (ANI)

