Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner seeks comfort from ex Tyga after split with Travis Scott

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:12 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner after parting ways with boyfriend Travis Scott is now seeking comfort from her ex, Tyga.
A source told E-News that the former couple met up late on Tuesday night, after Kylie and her friends, Stassie and Kelsey, enjoyed a late-night bite at the Hollywood hot spot Delilah.
"Kylie wanted to have a girls' night out last night and Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and take her mind off the news," a source explained. "He was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to hang out since they were already out."
The insider does add that Kylie and Tyga "have been in touch" since their split in 2017, but also said that they "don't talk often."
Moreover, the source also explained that this wasn't a slight towards Travis, who is also the father of her daughter Stormi Webster with, nor does it mean that their breakup is permanent. The insider said, "It wasn't an intentional jab at Travis, but she did hang out with Tyga for a bit. Nothing romantic is going on."
This may sound like too much of a coincidence with the timing and all, but as the insider points out, Hollywood is a small town and Kylie's inner "circle is small and her girlfriends know a few of Tyga's friends as well." (ANI)

