Kylie Jenner seems to spend 'romantic' time with Drake amid split from Travis Scott

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): It seems that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is trying to move on after splitting from her ex-boyfriend rapper Tavis Scott.

The 22-year-old star has been lately hanging out with rapper Drake after one month of the split, multiple sources reveal, reported by People magazine.

"He and Kylie have been spending time together recently," a source told People exclusively.

"They've been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family."

Another friend of the two told People that Kylie and the 33-year-old rapper have been hanging out "romantically" since she and Scott called it quits in October.

However, while some close to the two see a potential romance blossoming, another insider insists the duo are "just friends."

A source close to the makeup mogul also denies the pair is dating.

News of their recent hangouts comes after Jenner attended Drake's 33rd birthday bash last week at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. She was also spotted at Drake's Halloween party in West Hollywood on Thursday, a source tells PEOPLE, adding that she stayed "super late." (ANI)

