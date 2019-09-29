Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of daughter amid recovery from poor health

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Kylie Jenner who was hospitalised some time back due to ill health, has shared a video showing how her 19 month-old daughter, Stormi Webster is helping her to recover.

The 22-year-old recently shared that her health condition is better now.

The beauty mogul uploaded an adorable video without the sound of Stormi. In the sweet video, the daughter can be seen kissing her mother before playfully pulling back and sticking out her tongue.

The proud mother captioned the clip with a variety of kiss face emojis along with heart emojis.

Flattered over just how cute her sister's baby girl is, Khloe Kardashian left an adoring comment, writing "Baby doll!!"

On Wednesday, Jenner shared on Twitter that she would not be attending her scheduled appearance at Balmain's Spring 2020 fashion show -- where she was to serve as the Artistic Director of Makeup -- in Paris as she was "really sick and unable to travel."

"So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing]," she wrote.

"Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit," she added.

Fortunately, Jenner returned to Instagram on Friday to tell fans that she's on the mend.

"Alright, so before I get into this, I just want to stay thank you guys so much for all the well wishes, to my friends, to my followers," the star said on her Instagram Story, before previewing her Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain makeup collection, which was released later that day.

Jenner added: "I really appreciate it. I'm feeling so much better." (ANI)

