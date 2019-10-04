Kylie Jenner, picture courtesy: Instagram
Kylie Jenner, picture courtesy: Instagram

Kylie Jenner shows off covered up Tyga tattoo after denying romance rumours

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:34 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Setting the record straight, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner denied any romantic interaction with rapper Tyga.
This comes after the reality star was spotted at a hotel where Tyga was recording on October 1, making followers speculate that she met the rapper following her split from Travis Scott.
She took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, "The Internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no "2 a.m. date with Tyga". You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."
"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority," she said in another tweet.
Further, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram in an all-white Adidas sweatsuit, paired with the brand's iconic sneakers.
She captioned the sultry pic, "All adidas," in which she appears to be showing off her little ankle tattoo, which says "la".
For some background, Kylie's "LA" tattoo used to be cursive, lowercase "T" for Tyga. When the couple broke up in 2017, she miraculously replaced her former beau's first initial with "la." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:11 IST

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma's 'Marry Me' goes on floors

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): The shooting of 'Marry Me' starring Jennifer Lopez and Maluma among others has begun.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:48 IST

Camila Cabello drops new song 'Cry for Me' from album 'Romance

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): 'Senorita' singer Camila Cabello on Thursday dropped her third single 'Cry for Me' which is a breakup song, from her upcoming album 'Romance'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:11 IST

'Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare' premiers today at Busan Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Ekta Kapoor's production 'Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare' is set to premiere today at the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival and she is "super-excited" about it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Miley Cyrus shares kiss with Cody Simpson after Kaitlynn Carter split

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): After calling it quits with Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus is spending some quality time with friend and singer Cody Simpson.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:58 IST

'I dreamt of this day since I was seven': Doting fans meet Deepika

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A few lucky fans of Deepika Padukone got a chance to meet the actor on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:20 IST

'Shakuntala Devi': Sanya Malhotra unveils her first look as...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Sanya Malhotra on Friday gave fans a glimpse of her much-awaited look from the upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer,' which stars Vidya Balan as the maths whiz.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:02 IST

Tiffany Haddish hits back at Chingy for refuting they hooked up

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Actress Tiffany Haddish has hit back at rapper Chingy after he denied they ever hooked up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:35 IST

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she's...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Gwyneth Paltrow, who played Pepper Potts in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' accidentally spilled that she never watched the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:30 IST

Vicky Kaushal seeks blessing at Golden temple ahead of second...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal went to the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday to seek blessings ahead of beginning the second schedule of the upcoming film 'Sardar Udham Singh'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:24 IST

Angelina Jolie walks Japan red carpet with children Maddox and Zahara

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Angelina Jolie, who is currently occupied with her forthcoming film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' promotions was joined by her oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt for the red carpet in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:52 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee urge people to help Bihar...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Friday requested fans and followers on social media to come together in order to help Bihar in overcoming the floods which have battered the state and claimed over 70 lives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:15 IST

Harvey Weinstein request to move sex-assault trial out of...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's bid to move his sex-trial out of Manhattan has been denied by the court.

Read More
iocl