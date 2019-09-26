Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner skips Paris Fashion Week

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Beauty mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner will be skipping Paris Fashion Week as she is hospitalised for flu-like symptoms and is too sick to travel for the show.
Kylie has been recuperating from nausea and dizziness in an LA-area hospital and has been visited by Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, reported TMZ, cited Page Six.
The reality star was supposed to reach Paris on Wednesday to help cast models and prep for the Balmain show, as her makeup line partnered with the designer, Olivier Rousteing, for an official collaboration during Paris Fashion Week, reported the outlet.
She was also serving as the artistic director of makeup at Friday's show, but on Wednesday she released a statement on Twitter saying she has to miss the highly anticipated event.
"Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier," she wrote. "Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."Kylie's representative also confirmed that she is doing well under her doctor's care.
She also gave a miss to the Emmys on Sunday where she was supposed to join sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. (ANI)

iocl