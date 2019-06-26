Kylie Jenner and Alex Rodriguez (image courtesy: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner and Alex Rodriguez (image courtesy: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner slams Alex Rodriguez claims that she bragged about her wealth

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:04 IST

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): Baseball star Alex Rodriguez recently revealed that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner bragged about her wealth during a conversation with him at the Met Gala last month.
The sportsperson in an interview with Sports Illustrated published on Tuesday and as reported by People, said that he sat at the same table as Jenner and her sister, Kendall Jenner, at the annual fashion event.
"We had a great table. Some famous singer next to me, I don't know what her name is. Versace -- Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] ... Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."
But later in response to the PEOPLE article in 'Sports Illustrated', Jenner denied that their conversation revolved around her wealth.
"Umm no I didn't. We only spoke about Game of Thrones," the 21-year-old star wrote on Twitter.
Several fans thronged the comment section and came to Jenner's defence on Twitter.
"Sis everyone just jealous of you, you rule an empire," one user wrote.
"I'd hate to be Alex Rodriguez right now...." added another user.
"Lmfao I believe her because she never call people out...das how u know," chimed in another.
"Doesn't even sound like something she would say. I don't know her personally but I never see her bragging about it on social media," The other user tweeted.
In March, the beauty star was named the world's youngest billionaire by Forbes magazine, leaving behind Facebook's creator Mark Zuckerberg.
"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future," Jenner told Forbes at that time and as cited by People.
"But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back," she concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:21 IST

