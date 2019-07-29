Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie get glamorous for girls' night out

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29(ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is having a great time hanging out with her close friend Sofia Richie and a mutual friend for a night out at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The 21-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star kept things casual and upscale with an all-black ensemble. She donned crocodile-printed leather pants and paired with an asymmetrical blacktop. However, giving her all-black ensemble a pop of colour, she tied her look together with neon pink pumps and shades.

"Last night," the star captioned her Instagram post, alongside several clicks of her glam outfit.

Richie, on the other hand, opted for something a little trendier. She arrived at the Nice Guy wearing a snakeskin trench coat with a white tee and black boots.

This is not the first time Kylie and Sofia have had a fun girls' night out.

Last month, the two celebrated a mutual friend's birthday party. Interestingly, it was a '70s-themed bash, so the pair rocked funky, fresh fits. Kendall Jenner also joined in on the fun.

"Wow, wow, wow!" Kylie shared all the selfies on social media where she along with Richie showed off her groovy outfit and blonde hair.

As of late, the group has been hanging out a lot more. In fact, Richie also celebrated Kylie's second beauty collection of Kylie Skin recently. The beauty mogul hosted a grand event and a special three-day trip for her brand's latest goodies. (ANI)