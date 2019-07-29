Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie get glamorous for girls' night out

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29(ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is having a great time hanging out with her close friend Sofia Richie and a mutual friend for a night out at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Saturday.
The 21-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star kept things casual and upscale with an all-black ensemble. She donned crocodile-printed leather pants and paired with an asymmetrical blacktop. However, giving her all-black ensemble a pop of colour, she tied her look together with neon pink pumps and shades.
"Last night," the star captioned her Instagram post, alongside several clicks of her glam outfit.
Richie, on the other hand, opted for something a little trendier. She arrived at the Nice Guy wearing a snakeskin trench coat with a white tee and black boots.
This is not the first time Kylie and Sofia have had a fun girls' night out.
Last month, the two celebrated a mutual friend's birthday party. Interestingly, it was a '70s-themed bash, so the pair rocked funky, fresh fits. Kendall Jenner also joined in on the fun.
"Wow, wow, wow!" Kylie shared all the selfies on social media where she along with Richie showed off her groovy outfit and blonde hair.
As of late, the group has been hanging out a lot more. In fact, Richie also celebrated Kylie's second beauty collection of Kylie Skin recently. The beauty mogul hosted a grand event and a special three-day trip for her brand's latest goodies. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:47 IST

Anushka Sharma goes spunky in black for latest magazine cover

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Setting the temperature soaring, Bollywood's diva Anushka Sharma is stealing hearts as she turned cover girl for the August issue of 'Filmfare' magazine.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:36 IST

Bow Wow gets trolled by fans after he body shames Wendy Williams

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American rapper Shad Gregory Moss, popularly known as Bow Wow Body, got trolled by fans on social media after body shaming Wendy Williams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:06 IST

'The Lion King' roars at box office, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29(ANI): The 'Lion King' is roaring at the box office and has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 16:03 IST

First-weekend report: 'Judgementall Hai Kya' mints Rs. 19.25 crore

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest release 'Judgementall Hai Kya', which opened to good reviews, performed remarkably well in its first weekend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:04 IST

Wondering about Arjun Kapoor's new tattoo? Here's what it means!

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor just got inked for the second time and its reason is straight out of his heart.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:58 IST

'Kabir Singh' continues its winning streak, crosses Rs 275 cr mark

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest outing 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani refuses to slow even after a month of its release. The film is riding high on success and has crossed Rs 275 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:37 IST

Historical monuments bowl over Evangeline Lilly during her India visit

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): A Marvel superhero is currently in India! Well, not the character but an actor who plays the part. American actor Evangeline Lilly, who is popular for playing the role of Wasp in the 'Avengers' movie series, is currently in India and is enjoying her stay in the nation

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:58 IST

Christina Milian reveals she's pregnant!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Congratulations are in order for American actor-singer Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora!

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:15 IST

Cardi B calls out Donald Trump over police brutality

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B, who never shies away from speaking her mind, slammed US President Donald Trump, accusing him of ignoring police brutality against people of colour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:35 IST

Kelly McGillis reveals she wasn't asked to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Kelly McGillis, who played Tom Cruise's love interest in the 1986 hit movie 'Top Gun', claimed that she wasn't asked to reprise her role in the upcoming sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:30 IST

Nick Cannon won't give pal Pete Davidson anymore dating advice

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Nick Cannon admitted that he will no longer offer his friend Pete Davidson dating advice.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:24 IST

Buckingham Palace: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't issue...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Buckingham Palace has the down the rumours of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry personally issuing a list of rules to their neighbours requesting that no contact be made with them and their son Archie.

Read More
iocl