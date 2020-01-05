Kylie Jenner steps in 2020 with yellow hair

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner on Sunday made her style a little more distinct by turning her hair colour to nothing but yellow! She made her new hair colour debut in 2020 and shared multiple photographs on social media.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star hopped onto Instagram to flaunt her new hair colour as she posed for the camera.



It was noted that the young star with massive followers had also shared a picture on Saturday, where she captioned the post as 'Yummy' adding three yellow heart emoticons.

The 22-year-old often can be seen trying out different hair colours, be it ice-blue or blonde, which opted in 2019.

Sister Khloe Kardashian took a minute to rave Kylie and commented on the latest post: "I know! I know! You're gorgeous! Even with yellow hair."



The young billionaire's new hair colour was indeed getting great reactions from the online commentators. (ANI)