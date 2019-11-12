Kylie Jenner surprise niece Dream with helicopter ride on her birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 11 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner made sure that her niece Dream Renee's 3rd birthday is something to cherish lifelong.

To celebrate the special day, the 22-year-old star took her niece on her very first helicopter ride over Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Took Dream on her first helicopter ride," Jenner wrote over a picture of the birthday girl smiling in front of the helicopter on her Instagram Story, adding, "happy birthday baby girl.. you are a gift."

Kylie later gave followers a glimpse into the birthday flight, recording the view as the helicopter made its way over the iconic "Hollywood" sign on Mount Lee.

Earlier that day, her niece's father and Kylie's older brother, Rob Kardashian, also shared a few pictures of his daughter from the celebratory helicopter ride while wishing his little girl a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday Dream ," he captioned the adorable post.

In the images, Dream, who's dressed in a matching grey track set, stands in front of the helicopter while holding a cupcake covered in sprinkles. In another shot, the birthday girl smiles as she puts on a pair of protective headphones inside the aircraft. (ANI)

