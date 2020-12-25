Kylie Jenner transforms into 'Mrs Claus' in stunning Christmas special pic

Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Christmas, American reality TV star Kylie Jenner on Friday (local time) transformed herself into 'Mrs Claus' and treated fans to a stunning picture.

The 28-year-old makeup mogul hopped on to Instagram to spread the Christmas cheer through her gorgeous photo. In the photo, Jenner is seen sporting a red figure-hugging dress with matching heels. Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful as she poses effortlessly with her luscious locks left in the air, amid the Christmas set up at her home. In the backdrop, trees are plans are seen lit with snow-like lights.



Jenner captioned the post as," Mrs Claus."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 3 lakh likes with celebs like Hailey Bieber leaving lovestruck emoticons.

