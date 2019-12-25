Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott bring holiday cheer for daughter Stormi

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): Kylie Jenner teamed up with her ex Travis Scott to cheer their daughter Stormi and surprised her with a real-life costumed -- Poppy, a character from Stormi's favourite animated movie 'Trolls'.

On Christmas eve, the makeup mogul Kylie posted a handful of videos and photos showing her young daughter being treated to a home-visit surprise from her favourite character.

She shared the whole sequence of the surprise on her Instagram stories, starting from the 22-month-old dancing to one of the Trolls musical number.



"Little does she know Poppy is about to surprise her," Kylie wrote alongside the video.

The next snippet is followed by an actor wearing a Poppy costume that appears in the room as the video continues playing.

"Poppy!" Stormi exclaims, jumping up and down with excitement.

The two then hangouts in the enormous backyard while the little kid receives a number of Troll's gifts.



"Give her a hug, baby! Poppy's here! Are you so happy?" Kylie asked as the child plays with her new pink-haired friend.

"Show Poppy your house!" the 22-year-old added.

The television personality also extended her thanks to the rapper and her ex Travis Scott and wrote, "Thank you @trolls & @travisscott for surprising Stormi, best day ever." (ANI)

