Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott criticised for parking in spot reserved for handicapped

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott faced social media flak for parking their car in a spot reserved for the people with disabilities.

On Monday, Jenner posted a photo with her boyfriend with the caption "partners in crime 4 evaaa."



Hawk-eyed followers were quick to point out couple's car was parked in a reserved parking space for people with disabilities or accessibility issues. The post has garnered over 8 million likes and flooded with mixed comments.

"The only crime you have committed here today is depriving some handicapped individual of a convenient day. For shame Kylie Jenner. For shame!!!" wrote a user.

"Inconsiderate rich kid parking in a handicapped parking spot. Hope she received a parking ticket" another user wrote.

"Shame on the parking in a handicapped zone" a follower posted.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star launched her brand, Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015 with the release of her first-ever liquid lipstick and lip liner set which took off instantly.

In addition to the upcoming nail care, Kylie is also reported to be coming out with her own fragrances and perfumes. She also filed a trademark for 'Kylie Baby', back in May, complete with furniture, cribs, bouncers and more. (ANI)

