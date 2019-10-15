Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott enjoy quality time with daughter Stormi

Washington DC [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): It seems that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are keeping their differences aside for their daughter Stormi Webster.

The couple is proving time and again that their daughter is their utmost priority. When the rapper was on his Astroworld tour, Kylie and Stormi were right there beside him.

Not to miss on the fact that in order to spend more time with her daughter, Kylie has built an entire nursery in the Kylie Cosmetics offices.

So it's no surprise that these two stars are constantly carving time out of their busy schedules for their baby girl, even though they are "taking space apart."

A source told E-News that Travis, Kylie and Stormi spent the Sunday together at the makeup mogul's Calabasas home. "They got along well and were so happy being a family with Stormi," the insider shared. "It looked like nothing has changed with them."

In fact, a source previously told E-News that the two are considering getting back together after a month of being apart. Sunday's family time looks like reconciliation is certainly in the very near future, with the source revealing, "They are recovering from [their break] and are happy to spend time together again."

In a recent interview, Travis positively gushed over his daughter. He told GQ Germany, "To observe how your daughter gets a little older every day is the most magical experience in the world," reported E-News. (ANI)

