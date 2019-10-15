Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner along with their daughter Stormi Webster
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner along with their daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott enjoy quality time with daughter Stormi

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:38 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): It seems that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are keeping their differences aside for their daughter Stormi Webster.
The couple is proving time and again that their daughter is their utmost priority. When the rapper was on his Astroworld tour, Kylie and Stormi were right there beside him.
Not to miss on the fact that in order to spend more time with her daughter, Kylie has built an entire nursery in the Kylie Cosmetics offices.
So it's no surprise that these two stars are constantly carving time out of their busy schedules for their baby girl, even though they are "taking space apart."
A source told E-News that Travis, Kylie and Stormi spent the Sunday together at the makeup mogul's Calabasas home. "They got along well and were so happy being a family with Stormi," the insider shared. "It looked like nothing has changed with them."
In fact, a source previously told E-News that the two are considering getting back together after a month of being apart. Sunday's family time looks like reconciliation is certainly in the very near future, with the source revealing, "They are recovering from [their break] and are happy to spend time together again."
In a recent interview, Travis positively gushed over his daughter. He told GQ Germany, "To observe how your daughter gets a little older every day is the most magical experience in the world," reported E-News. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:01 IST

'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Kartik looks like an 'ideal' husband in...

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared his first look poster from the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:24 IST

Vidya Balan shares new teaser of 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer'

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Vidya Balan who will be seen playing a mathematics wizard in the upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi-Human Computer' released another teaser of the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:23 IST

Sunny Deol pays tribute to 'missile man' Abdul Kalam on his...

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday paid tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:59 IST

Shah Rukh Khan honoured at Joy Forum19 in Riyadh

New Delhi (India) Oct 15 (ANI): Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan was honoured at Joy Forum19 Riyadh for his contribution to the world's film industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:49 IST

Katy Perry puts out for new single 'Harleys in Hawaii'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): After hits like 'Never Really Over' and 'Small Talk', Katy Perry is set to come out with another new song.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:05 IST

Zoe Kravitz roped in to play Catwoman in 'The Batman'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): American actor Zoe Kravitz has been roped in to play the role of Catwoman, the anti-heroine and sometimes love interest of the Caped Crusader, in Matt Reeves' upcoming film 'The Batman.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:50 IST

Miranda Lambert posts adorable birthday wishes for husband

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert wished husband, "the man who put stars in her eyes" Brendan McLoughlin a happy birthday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:55 IST

Sonni Pacheo accuses ex-husband Jeremy Renner of threatening to kill her

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): 'Avengers Endgame' star Jeremy Renner's ex-wife has alleged that the actor threatened to kill her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:22 IST

Shah Rukh Khan gets 39 million followers on Twitter, urges them...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): As Shah Rukh Khan surpasses 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan with 39 million followers on Twitter, the actor has thanked his fans for the love, asking them to "keep the positivity multiplying."

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:56 IST

Proud moment: Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza congratulate Prof Abhijit...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): "Proud moment for us," said Farhan Akhtar as he congratulated Prof Abhijit Banerjee who shares the Nobel Prize 2019 in Economics with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:10 IST

George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for 3 weeks for drink...

Singapore, Oct 14 (ANI): Hollywood star George Clooney's sister-in-law Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec was on Monday sentenced to three weeks in jail and fined USD 6,400 in a traffic court in Singapore for various traffic offences, including drink driving.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:07 IST

Justin Bieber crafts neckpiece for wife Hailey

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Newly-married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are certainly enjoying married life.

Read More
iocl