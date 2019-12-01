Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunite to spend time during Thanksgiving

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 01 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott decided to spend time together for Thanksgiving despite the two parting ways.

The duo and their 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster joined her family on a trip to Palm Springs over Thanksgiving weekend.

Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner flew out first earlier in the week, on a private jet, and celebrated the actual holiday at mother Kris Jenner's home in the area, along with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Khloe Kardashian.

The 28-year-old rapper joined them in Palm Springs and spent time with Kylie and Stormi, an eyewitness told E! News.

On Black Friday, the adults headed over to the Agua Caliente Casino, where they played games like Blackjack and Poker and had drinks together.

The eyewitness said Travis seemed to be on great terms with everyone and that the group seemed to have a lot of fun gambling together and hanging out.

"They all stuck together at one table before Khloe went over to join her friends for a game," the insider said.

"Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security." (ANI)

