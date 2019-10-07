Kylie Jenner 'wants her friends around' after split from Travis Scott

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is making sure to be in the company of her friends amid her split from rapper Travis Scott.

A source told People that Jenner is turning to her close friends for support in the wake of her recent breakup.

"Kylie is doing great. She had a very busy and fun week," the source said.

"She has also spent several nights with her friends. After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive," the source added.

Above all, the source said that Jenner is focused on being a great mother to her 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

"During the day, she is all about Stormi. Kylie is young with endless energy. She has help, but she also loves being a mom. She is very involved with Stormi. She always seems the happiest when she is with her daughter," the source said.

Over the weekend, Jenner visited Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with a group of friends. And on Friday night, the 22-year-old makeup mogul spent some time with her close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. Jenner shared a still of the pair wearing matching outfits for the occasion.

"Just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond," Jenner captioned a series of photos on Instagram of her and Karanikolaou wearing the same skirt and cropped T-shirt set in different colours, coupled with a stunning fur hat.

Days after news broke that Jenner and Scott were taking a break from their relationship, an allegation began circulating that the rapper had been involved with a woman named Rojean Kar, who goes by YungSweetRo on Instagram.

YungSweetRo also set the record straight on last Thursday.

"None of these rumors are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives. Thank you," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

A source told People that "any rumours of cheating are totally and completely false."

As Jenner and Scott's relationship remains up in the air, the duo remains focused on raising their daughter, even as they live apart.

"They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi. As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect her," a source said.

Jenner and Scott's love story began more than two years ago when they crossed paths at Coachella in 2017, following the makeup mogul's split from Tyga. They welcomed their first child together in February 2018. (ANI)

