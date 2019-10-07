Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner 'wants her friends around' after split from Travis Scott

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is making sure to be in the company of her friends amid her split from rapper Travis Scott.
A source told People that Jenner is turning to her close friends for support in the wake of her recent breakup.
"Kylie is doing great. She had a very busy and fun week," the source said.
"She has also spent several nights with her friends. After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive," the source added.
Above all, the source said that Jenner is focused on being a great mother to her 20-month-old daughter Stormi.
"During the day, she is all about Stormi. Kylie is young with endless energy. She has help, but she also loves being a mom. She is very involved with Stormi. She always seems the happiest when she is with her daughter," the source said.
Over the weekend, Jenner visited Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with a group of friends. And on Friday night, the 22-year-old makeup mogul spent some time with her close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. Jenner shared a still of the pair wearing matching outfits for the occasion.
"Just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond," Jenner captioned a series of photos on Instagram of her and Karanikolaou wearing the same skirt and cropped T-shirt set in different colours, coupled with a stunning fur hat.
Days after news broke that Jenner and Scott were taking a break from their relationship, an allegation began circulating that the rapper had been involved with a woman named Rojean Kar, who goes by YungSweetRo on Instagram.
YungSweetRo also set the record straight on last Thursday.
"None of these rumors are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives. Thank you," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
A source told People that "any rumours of cheating are totally and completely false."
As Jenner and Scott's relationship remains up in the air, the duo remains focused on raising their daughter, even as they live apart.
"They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi. As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect her," a source said.
Jenner and Scott's love story began more than two years ago when they crossed paths at Coachella in 2017, following the makeup mogul's split from Tyga. They welcomed their first child together in February 2018. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST

Tyler Perry says he's ignored in Hollywood

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): American actor-director Tyler Perry knows his worth even if the film industry doesn't see it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:08 IST

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn step out for date night

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn made a rare public appearance together after she performed on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:44 IST

Peppy grooving song 'Bala' from 'Housefull 4' out now!

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who is all set to leave you in splits with his upcoming film 'Housefull 4', released the second quirky track 'Bala' from the movie which is surely a laugh riot.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:30 IST

Here's how Cardi B is proving to be a great mentor

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Pop-star Cardi B has now successfully added a spirited mentor to her flourishing resume.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:14 IST

Here's how Justin Bieber's mother feels after his wedding to...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette couldn't be happier for her son and model Hailey Baldwin's wedding.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:08 IST

Kylie Jenner shares cryptic post after split with Travis Scott

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who recently split with boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott seems to be mulling over how to stay happy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:31 IST

Courteney Cox reunites with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): It has been 15 years since the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' came to an end. It's no secret that the cast of the show has remained super close even after the series concluded.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:16 IST

Liam Hemsworth resumes work after filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): It seems that actor Liam Hemsworth is back in action after calling it quits with his wife and pop-icon Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:40 IST

Janhvi, Boney Kapoor to work together for 'Bombay Girl'

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): For the first time, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is teaming up with her father Boney Kapoor for a film 'Bombay Girl.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:33 IST

Amused dad Dhoni posts Ziva's fashionista moment with Ranveer...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): It seems that Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva has taken sartorial inspiration out of Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh's wardrobe.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:01 IST

Saina Nehwal sends 'best wishes' to Parineeti Chopra for upcoming biopic

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 : Actor Parineeti Chopra is on a roll. After wrapping up the shoot for 'The Girl On The Train', she is busy training for the Sania Nehwal biopic.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:53 IST

Reese Witherspoon was 'nervous' meeting Jennifer Aniston for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Actors Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's friendship goes way back!

Read More
iocl