Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner, Image courtesy: Instagram
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner, Image courtesy: Instagram

Kylie Jenner "won't trash talk" about former friend Jordyn Woods

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is taking the high road when it comes to her family's feud with her former close friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods.
The feud began after Jordyn admitted that she kissed Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson. Although Khloe and the rest of Kylie's sisters have not reconnected with Jordyn since the cheating scandal, Kylie is adamant that she will not speak badly about her former friend, reported Us Weekly.
"None of the Kardashian/Jenners are speaking to Jordyn, but Kylie still won't trash talk Jordyn. She doesn't wish her ill will," a source told Us Weekly.
As to what the 21-year-old model is up to, the insider added, "Jordyn is off doing her own thing."
Kylie parted ways with her friend after she found out that Jordyn made out with Tristan in February, leading to his split from Khloe. The former partners share 15-month-old daughter True.
Kylie has remained relatively tight-lipped about the drama, though she did cut Jordyn out of her life.
However, even after parting ways, Jordyn called the makeup mogul "homie" in the September issue of Cosmopolitan UK, adding, "I love her."
Jordyn, who moved out of Kylie's California home after the news of the scandal broke, went on to describe the current state of her friendship with the makeup mogul and revealed whether she thinks their bond can be mended.
"I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier. A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don't know who's really around until things are bad," she said.
Kylie too spoke about the scandal and admitted that her former pal "f-ked up" in a May trailer for 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'.
Kylie unfollowed the 21-year-old model in July.
"Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close. Kylie's friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn proved not to be," a source told Us Weekly days prior to the social media move.
"Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn's actions and her decision-making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted," the source added.
Kylie is currently in Italy with her boyfriend Travis Scott and 18-month-old daughter Stormi, where she is set to celebrate her 22nd birthday alongside mother Kris Jenner and pal Stassie Karanikolaou. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:47 IST

Chrissy Teigen goes to library for first time in 23 years and is...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen went to the public library for the first time in 23 years and opened up about how great the experience was.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:31 IST

Singer-songwriter David Berman dies at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Singer-songwriter David Berman who formed indie group 'Silver Jews' in the 1990s passed away on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:49 IST

James Jordan to join Angelina Jolie in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor James Jordan is all set to join Angelina Jolie in the Taylor Sheridan's chase thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:43 IST

Macaulay Culkin's response to 'Home Alone' reboot is hilarious!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The 1990 hit film 'Home Alone' is getting a reboot and needless to say, fans are pretty dubious about the news, including the movie's original star, Macaulay Culkin, whose iconic role as Kevin McCallister saw him shoot to fame as a kid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:25 IST

'Mission Mangal' star cast gives a sneak peek into their characters

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With just a week to go for the release of the multi-starrer film 'Mission Mangal', zest is at an all-time high among moviegoers. Keeping the enthusiasm alive, the star cast of the film has shared a sneak peek of their characters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:49 IST

Sanjay Dutt's first look from 'Prasthanam' unveiled

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang with his new fierce avatar, from 'Prasthanam'. The first look poster of the film featuring the actor was unveiled on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 14:29 IST

Presenting the failures incurred, here's 'Mission Mangal' second trailer!

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): While the first trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming outing 'Mission Mangal' boasted the team of scientists involved in India's ambitious Mars mission, the makers have released the second trailer shedding light onto the other side of the story.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:30 IST

Judge rejects Harvey Weinstein's request to travel to Spain, Italy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein's request to make a trip to Spain and Italy has been rejected by a judge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:16 IST

Zayn Malik lists NY apartment as ex Gigi Hadid hangs out with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Looks like singer Zayn Malik is moving on and definitely moving out from his apartment after receiving ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's dating rumors with Tyler Cameron.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:46 IST

Nicolas Cage claims he convinced Johnny Depp to act

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Seems like Johnny Depp's fans are to thank actor Nicolas Cage for talking him into taking acting as a career.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:23 IST

2019 Emmy Awards to go hostless!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place without a host!

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:18 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Chhichhore' to now release in September

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): The release of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ' Chhichhore' has been postponed and the film will now release on September 6.

Read More
iocl