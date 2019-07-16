Kylie Jenner's clapback at influencer after being accused of copying her pose

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is the Internet's new clapback queen!

The 21-year-old called out beauty influencer Amanda Ensing after the star accused Jenner of copying her Instagram pose.

When the reality star posted a sultry photo wearing nothing more than a massive straw hat while covering herself up by crossing her legs and arms, the fans flooded Jenner's Instagram comments with love.

However, Ensing, who has over 1.4 million followers on the photo-sharing application, left a comment on Jenner's picture implying that the star took inspiration from a photo she posted last month.

"This photo looks awfully familiar," Ensing wrote, referencing to a shot she shared that looked similar to Jenner's still. Like the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, the influencer wore an oversized straw hat that hid her face and concealed her naked torso by crossing her arms and legs.

However, according to Jenner, that wasn't the case. Despite the similarity, the reality star clapped back at Ensing's accusation.

"From the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but I did get my inspo off Pinterest," Jenner wrote as she referenced to her older sister Kim Kardashian West's wise words.

Jenner posted the still during a girls' getaway to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the second summer drop from her Kylie Skin brand. The makeup mogul brought along all her closest friends, including Sofia Richie, Ariel Tejada, Victoria Villarroel, and Anastasia (Stassie) Karanikolao, who Jenner's been twinning with the entire trip.

After Jenner's long-time best friend Jordyn Woods made out with Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, the makeup mogul has been getting closer with other friends in her inner circle, reported People.

This isn't the first time that Jenner has felt the need to set the record straight for once and for all.

Earlier this summer, Alex Rodriguez shared a memory from the 2019 Met Gala when he was sitting with the makeup mogul and her sister Kendall Jenner. "Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is," the former MLB player shared.

However, Jenner instantly shot back on Twitter writing, "Umm no I didn't. We only spoke about Game of Thrones."

Alex replied, "OMG that's right Kylie Jenner. It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you." (ANI)

