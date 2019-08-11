Kylie Jenner's daughter sings 'Happy Birthday' to her

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American reality star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday, has got the best gift from her little munchkin Stormi Webster, who sang 'Happy Birthday' to her mother in a sweet video.

View this post on Instagram My babyyyy???????????? A post shared by Kylie ? (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT



The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' shared the video of her one-year-old wishing her on the special day. The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning with their matching white outfits.

"Happy birthday, mommy," Stormi sang alongside Kylie in the video.

Kylie celebrated her birthday in style while vacationing in Italy with her beau Travis Scott, family, and friends.

Sofa Richie, Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and Kylie's 18-month-old daughter, Stormi, were among the famous faces, who travelled with her to Italy for her birthday bash. The group boated to dinner in Capri, Italy on Thursday, reported Us Weekly.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul documented her birthday on Instagram on Saturday night. Scott and her friends serenaded her with "Happy Birthday" as the group lounged on a yacht.

The reality star showed off her grand gift from her boyfriend: a diamond necklace featuring her signature 'Kylie Cosmetics' logo, accentuated in rose and white gold. "Omg," she wrote, adding heart, crying and heart-eye emojis.

On the work front, Kylie recently launched her skincare range and was called out by people for her skincare routine. The 21-year-old star received flak for using the foaming face wash and still ending up with a lot of makeup on her face. She also faced backlash for using a filter while washing her face using products from her skincare range. (ANI)