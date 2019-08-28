Washington D.C [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster recently made her red carpet debut during the premiere of an upcoming Netflix documentary titled- 'Look Mom I Can Fly', based on Scott's life.
Dressed in camouflage and tiny white sneakers, Stormi posed for the camera and looked adorable in the arms of her mother.
The 22-year-old beauty mogul stole hearts with her glamorous look in a white dress and heels, which she complemented with a retro-inspired ponytail. As for the rapper, he looked dapper in a chocolate brown suit. The longtime couple didn't shy away from hugging and kissing on the red carpet.
Fans of the 6-time Grammy nominee will get a closer look at his life on and off stage in the documentary. Judging by the trailer for the project, Kylie and Stormi will be featured predominantly throughout. (ANI)
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster makes her red carpet debut
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:45 IST
Washington D.C [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster recently made her red carpet debut during the premiere of an upcoming Netflix documentary titled- 'Look Mom I Can Fly', based on Scott's life.