Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster makes her red carpet debut

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster recently made her red carpet debut during the premiere of an upcoming Netflix documentary titled- 'Look Mom I Can Fly', based on Scott's life.

Dressed in camouflage and tiny white sneakers, Stormi posed for the camera and looked adorable in the arms of her mother.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul stole hearts with her glamorous look in a white dress and heels, which she complemented with a retro-inspired ponytail. As for the rapper, he looked dapper in a chocolate brown suit. The longtime couple didn't shy away from hugging and kissing on the red carpet.

Fans of the 6-time Grammy nominee will get a closer look at his life on and off stage in the documentary. Judging by the trailer for the project, Kylie and Stormi will be featured predominantly throughout. (ANI)

