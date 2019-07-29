La La Anthony praises estranged husband Carmelo

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): TV star and author La La Anthony is sticking up for her basketball player husband Carmelo Anthony's skills on the court.

Responding to not being invited to join Team USA in the forthcoming FIBA World Cup, she told TMZ, "Who was a better Team USA player than he was? Nobody."

"Out of respect, they should [call him]," she said on Monday morning.

"I'm not saying he wants to play or he doesn't want to play," she added.

La La and Carmelo's relationship is going through a rough patch after Carmelo was spotted with a woman on a yacht in June.

However, they have been seen together since People reported earlier this month that the pair "has been living apart for quite some time."

The couple shares 12-year-old son Kiyan. (ANI)

