Lady Gaga sends 'Thank you' message to her fans for birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Lady Gaga, who ringed in her 34th birthday recently, took to social media on Monday to thank her followers for all the love they poured in for her special day.

The 'Shallow' singer documented her gratefulness towards followers worldwide on Instagram stories.



"I saw all of your messages and I am so grateful t see your energy from around the world," the singer wrote.

Singer Ariana Grande also had also hopped on to Instagram to share a lovely birthday wish to the star.

Posting a goofy-photo of them, the '7 Rings' singer wrote: "happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways ! i'll tell u more about it later but ... u make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga. wishing u all the joy in the world today and every day ! have some pasta."



'The Cure' singer was seen making the best use of her social media platforms in pitching to practice self-quarantine and also said it as the 'kindest, healthiest' thing one could do during the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

