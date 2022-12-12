'Lakadbaggha' to have world premiere at South Asian International Film Festival New York

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Anshuman Jha, Milind Soman and Ridhi Dogra-starrer 'Lakadbaggha' will be screened at South Asian International Film Festival New York and 28th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Written by Alok Sharma and directed by Victor Mukherjee, 'Lakadbaggha' is about an animal lover vigilante.

French DOP Jean-Marc-Selva shot the film while Kecha Khamphakdee (the stunt team behind Ong-Bak) has designed the action, making it an international spectacle with an Indian heart - a story about Indian breeds in Kolkata. The film promises to bring the Israeli Martial Arts Form 'Krav-Maga' in all its might to India and promises to please animal lovers and action lovers across the board.





Anshuman, who got the opportunity to train with Tsahi Shemesh (Who Also Trained the Avengers Cast for Falcon and The Winter Soldier) for the film, said, "Animals and action films are two of my biggest passions and I am grateful that our film which is set in Kolkata will have its India Premiere at KIFF 2022 and it's World Premiere at the pet capital of the World New York City. Lakadbaggha is a story of an Ordinary boy on an extraordinary journey for - the love of animals & being ordinary is my super power. So I am glad we have made this film and the journey has taken 18 months of my life which will now culminate in New York and Kolkata. And the release in 2023. I am grateful and humbled to premiere our film at KIFF and SAIFF respectively."

'Lakadbaggha' is scheduled to release in 2023. (ANI)

