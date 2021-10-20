Lala Kent, Randall Emmett working things out to save their relationship

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Amid ongoing rumours of their breakup, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent and film producer Randall Emmett are trying to save their relationship.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that Lala and Randall have not broken off their engagement, despite reports of their split.



The insiders told the outlet that Lala went to the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night, and stayed there, as part of a planned night out with her friends and she returned back home in the couple's Bel-Air estate.

The rumours of their split started doing rounds when Lala scrubbed Randall from her Instagram and videos of her checking in a hotel went viral on social media.

The couple, who share a 7-months-old daughter Ocean, got engaged in 2018. In her earlier interviews, Lala had said that they have almost broken up a dozen times, but still worked on the flaws to save their relationship. Seems the couple is trying to do the same this time, too! (ANI)

