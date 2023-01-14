Lalit Modi on oxygen support: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev wishes former IPL chairman a speedy recovery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman and founder, is currently on 24x7 external oxygen support as he contracted double bouts of Covid in a span of two weeks "accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia".

On Friday, Lalit took to Instagram and spoke about his condition, revealing he was in Mexico, when he got the infection and has now arrived in London via air ambulance.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," Lalit shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)



After learning about Lalit's ill-health, several people including members from the sports industry and entertainment industry chimed in the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery.

Rajeev Sen, brother of Lalit's alleged girlfriend Sushmita Sen, too reacted.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong," Rajeev commented.



In July 2022, Lalit announced his relationship with Sushmita. He made the revelation in a note and an array of photos on Instagram. He called Sushmita his "better half." He had also changed his Instagram profile photo, which was with Sushmita, and also his bio, which had a line about her. A few months later, Lalit had removed his Instagram profile photo with Sushmita and had also changed his bio, leading to breakup rumours.

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)," Lalit had posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)



However, Sushmita has neither confirmed nor denied the relationship or alleged breakup. (ANI)