Lamar Odom reacts to Instagram feud with Tristan Thompson: 'Could have turned ugly'

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom finally reacted to social media feud with Khloe's ex-beau Tristan Thompson stating that things "could have turned ugly" but cooler heads prevailed.

Khloe recently got caught between her exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, after she shared a steamy picture on her Instagram handle.

The picture features the Good American co-founder's toned physique as she took an outdoor shower in a bikini. Tristan and Lamar seemingly fought over Khloe in the comments section of her Instagram post last week.

The 30-year-old NBA star, who has continued to publicly show his love for Khloe despite their breakup in June, responded to her post with two red hearts and two drooling emoticons.

Lamar also replied to her post with the message "Hottie" with a string of heart and flame emoticons. Soon after Lamar's comment, Tristan fired back at him writing, "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results."

Social media users were quick to spot Khloe's exes comments and link Tristan's reply to Lamar's nearly fatal overdose in 2015.

The former Lakers player at that time was transported to a hospital near Las Vegas after he consumed a mix of drugs and alcohol. He was in a coma for three days before breathing on his own. Following his hospitalisation, he was moved into a private rehabilitation centre in California to recover.



Lamar, at that time, didn't reply to Tristan though! But, he is speaking out now for the first time since the social media spat last week, saying Tristan made a mistake by seemingly throwing a threat his way.

As per TMZ, Lamar said he forgave Tristan because they do not really know each other, are both Black men and part of the NBA fraternity, but he in an interview at the 'The Megan Pormer Show' he said that the situation "could have ended up a lot worse."

Lamar also said that he is not going to judge Tristan for the cheating allegations with Khloe because he has been in the same boat before, and he just wishes Khloe was being treated better.

The former basketball player further added that he cannot be rattled by some tough talk on social media, and all he wants to do is wish Tristan the best.

According to TMZ, Lamar is looking to rekindle things with Khloe, who he was married to from 2009 to 2016.

Recently, a source also shared Khloe's reaction to the Instagram feud between her exes. "Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish. She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh," the insider revealed.

However, the beauty mogul is not looking forward to rekindling her romance with either of her exes. Instead, she is focused on co-parenting her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, with Tristan (True's father).

Less than a month ago, Khloe and Tristan split with each other after recently giving their love another chance. At that time, a separate source confirmed to E! News that "Khloe initiated the split after ongoing speculation surrounding his loyalty." (ANI)

