George R.R. Martin
George R.R. Martin

Lannisters aren't there yet: George R.R. Martin gives insights into 'GoT' prequel

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Ever imagined how 'Game of Thrones' could have been without the Lannisters? Well, writer George R.R. Martin has the answer to it as he revealed that there will be no Lannisters in the show's prequel.
"The Lannisters aren't there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it's like the Rock of Gibraltar," Entertainment Weekly quoted Martin as sharing.
"It's actually occupied by the Casterlys for whom it's still named after in the time of Game of Thrones."
Another twist is that instead of the seven kingdoms in Westeros, there will be about 100 smaller kingdoms.
"We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon's Conquest. But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually, you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms, petty kingdoms and that's the era we're talking about here," Martin added.
Bringing some respite will be the Starks as Martin said, "The Starks will definitely be there".
Talking about the famed White Walkers from the show, Martin revealed they will be a part of the show, "Obviously the White Walkers are here or as they're called in my books, 'The Others' and that will be an aspect of it."
He added, "There are things like direwolves and mammoths."
Describing the cast of the show in making, Martin said that it would be an 'ensemble' cast.
"I hesitate to use the word 'lead.' As you know for Game of Thrones, we never even nominated anybody for lead actress or lead actor [during awards season] until recently; it was always for supporting [categories] because the show is such an ensemble."
"We don't have leads so much as a large ensemble cast."
While the author earlier hinted at the title of the series to be 'The Long Night', but he admitted that he won't mind any suggestions.
"I heard a suggestion that it could be called 'The Longest Night', which is a variant I wouldn't mind. That would be pretty good," he said.
The show boasts of a cast led by Naomi Watts along with Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.
HBO's Programming President Casey Bloys previously told Entertainment Weekly that the prequel would not air until at least a year after the conclusion of 'GoT'.
The pilot will be directed by SJ Clarkson, who will also serve as the executive producer along with James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, Vince Gerardis, Daniel Zelman and co-executive producer Chris Symes. Martin and Jane Goldman will also executive produce, with Goldman serving as showrunner. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:51 IST

Comedian Aziz Ansari opens up about sexual misconduct allegation

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Comedian Aziz Ansari reflected on the 2018 sexual misconduct allegation leveled against him during his latest Netflix stand up special 'Aziz Ansari Right Now'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:50 IST

Nicki Minaj calls off Saudi Arabia performance following...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Facing criticism from human rights activists, singer Nicki Minaj has pulled out of her scheduled performance at the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:33 IST

'Mission Mangal' belongs to five leading ladies: Akshay Kumar

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Akshay Kumar believes that his upcoming 'Mission Mangal' is not only about highlighting ISRO's achievement but is an ode to all the female scientists who played a part in the mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:31 IST

Tyrese Gibson to star in, produce thriller 'Inside Game'

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Tyrese Gibson is ready to star in and produce action thriller 'The Inside Game'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:26 IST

Michelle Obama remembers Cameron Boyce as having 'incredible talent'

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, remembered Disney star Cameron Boyce who passed away on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:21 IST

Deadly California wildfire film in Hollywood pipeline

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Hollywood is all set to come up with a film based on deadly California wildfire which took place in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:18 IST

Camila Cabello goes blonde in latest track 'Find U Again' with...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10: After taking fans on a steamy ride with 'Senorita', American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is back with a new track 'Find U Again' with Mark Ronson, in which she sports a stunning platinum blonde bob with bangs look, which is significantly different from her

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:05 IST

Singer Anup Jalota visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Visitors continue to queue up to meet Rishi Kapoor who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition. The latest to pay a visit were Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as well as singer Anup Jalota.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST

Honey Singh booked by Mohali police for vulgarity in 'Makhna'

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): A case has been registered against rapper Honey Singh by Punjab Police for using vulgar lyrics in his song 'Makhna'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:04 IST

Kanye West terms Yeezy the 'Lamborghini of shoes'

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West believes that the Adidas Yeezy label is the "Lamborghini of shoes."

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 01:40 IST

Angelina Jolie turns heads in striped dress at Paris

Paris [France], July 10 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie has once again channelled her inner fashionista while vacationing with veteran actor Jacqueline Bisset in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 00:31 IST

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India on Tuesday boycotted actor Kangana Ranaut and denied giving her media coverage after she indulged in an ugly spat with a journalist at an event here recently.

Read More
iocl