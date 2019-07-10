Lannisters aren't there yet: George R.R. Martin gives insights into 'GoT' prequel

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:05 IST

Singer Anup Jalota visits Rishi Kapoor in New York

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Visitors continue to queue up to meet Rishi Kapoor who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition. The latest to pay a visit were Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as well as singer Anup Jalota.