Lannisters aren't there yet: George R.R. Martin gives insights into 'GoT' prequel

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Ever imagined how 'Game of Thrones' could have been without the Lannisters? Well, writer George R.R. Martin has the answer to it as he revealed that there will be no Lannisters in the show's prequel.
"The Lannisters aren't there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it's like the Rock of Gibraltar," Entertainment Weekly quoted Martin as sharing.
"It's actually occupied by the Casterlys for whom it's still named after in the time of Game of Thrones."
Another twist is that instead of the seven kingdoms in Westeros, there will be about 100 smaller kingdoms.
"We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon's Conquest. But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually, you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms, petty kingdoms and that's the era we're talking about here," Martin added.
Bringing some respite will be the Starks as Martin said, "The Starks will definitely be there".
Talking about the famed White Walkers from the show, Martin revealed they will be a part of the show, "Obviously the White Walkers are here or as they're called in my books, 'The Others' and that will be an aspect of it."
He added, "There are things like direwolves and mammoths."
Describing the cast of the show in making, Martin said that it would be an 'ensemble' cast.
"I hesitate to use the word 'lead.' As you know for Game of Thrones, we never even nominated anybody for lead actress or lead actor [during awards season] until recently; it was always for supporting [categories] because the show is such an ensemble."
"We don't have leads so much as a large ensemble cast."
While the author earlier hinted at the title of the series to be 'The Long Night', but he admitted that he won't mind any suggestions.
"I heard a suggestion that it could be called 'The Longest Night', which is a variant I wouldn't mind. That would be pretty good," he said.
The show boasts of a cast led by Naomi Watts along with Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.
HBO's Programming President Casey Bloys previously told Entertainment Weekly that the prequel would not air until at least a year after the conclusion of 'GoT'.
The pilot will be directed by SJ Clarkson, who will also serve as the executive producer along with James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, Vince Gerardis, Daniel Zelman and co-executive producer Chris Symes. Martin and Jane Goldman will also executive produce, with Goldman serving as showrunner. (ANI)
Lannisters aren't there yet: George R.R. Martin gives insights into 'GoT' prequel
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:59 IST
Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Ever imagined how 'Game of Thrones' could have been without the Lannisters? Well, writer George R.R. Martin has the answer to it as he revealed that there will be no Lannisters in the show's prequel.