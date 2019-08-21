Larry King files for divorce from wife Shawn Southwick after 22 years of marriage

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American television and radio show host Larry King has decided to end his nearly 22 years of marriage with his seventh wife Shawn Southwick King.

The couple, who tied the knot on September 1997, share two sons: Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast which first reported news of the divorce and as reported by People, the 85-year-old star filed divorce against his 59-year-old wife on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court citing irreconcilable differences. The date of separation is listed as June 6, 2019.

The Kings' marriage was a rocky one: Sources confirmed to People that in 2016 the broadcast icon was upset when he got to know about the alleged year-long affair his wife had been having.

"It's true, and Larry is completely embarrassed and anguished by all of this," a source close to the situation told People. "He doesn't know what to do."

Another insider close to the couple claimed to People that Shawn told her alleged lover that her marriage to Larry was over.

But both Larry and Shawn denied any reports of cheating in an interview with Home & Family in August 2016 and as reported by People.

"You said an interesting word, 'rumour.' I've been in the business -- next May, it'll be 60 years -- and I've dealt with rumours a long time," he said.

"Interviewed people involved with rumours. Rumours are what they are -- they're rumours. And I tell you the truth, I don't pay any attention to them."

Shawn added: "Last week, there was a rumour going around about Larry and a speech he made in Kiev. This week, I'm the latest pinup girl. You just have to develop a shell around yourself and not get hard on the inside, and stick together."

The television star had previously been married seven times (to six other women), while Shawn was married once before. (ANI)