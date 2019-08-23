Larry King along with wife Shawn Southwick King
Larry King along with wife Shawn Southwick King

Larry King's family 'ecstatic' after he filed for divorce

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): American television star Larry King's divorce from his seventh wife Shawn Southwick is something his friends and family are terming as "ecstatic".
King filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court citing irreconcilable differences, however, the date of separation was listed as June 6, 2019.
Sources close to the broadcaster told Page Six that, after years of thinking and pondering on whether to end this toxic marriage, King finally called it off after he realised that he no longer wished to stay married to Shawn post his death.
Larry who earlier suffered from both a cardiac arrest and a cancerous lump removed from his lung recently, "nearly died," after which he realised that her wife Shawn "never really cared about him."
"Everyone is ecstatic, absolutely over the moon. We just hope he's alive by the time [the divorce] is final," the insider added.
Not only this, but the star also didn't want Shawn to get a share in his property when he leaves the world.
"It's a huge weight off his shoulders. They detest each other," the insider told.
The two tied the knot in September 1997 and are parents to two sons: Chance (20) and Cannon (19). (ANI)

