Late Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter gives her first try at standing up

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 9 (ANI): Late basketball legend Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant has shared an Instagram video of her 7-month-old daughter Capri giving her first try at standing up.

The short clip shows Capri attempting to stand up by herself with a little assistance from her aunt, reported Page Six.

Vanessa could be heard cheering "Wooooooo! Good job, Koko!"

In case you were wondering, Koko is Capri's nickname.

The caption of the video reads: "My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy's eyes. auntie Ri-Ri. #7months".

Last month, Vanessa lost her 13-year old daughter Gigi in the same helicopter crash that claimed the life of her husband. (ANI)

