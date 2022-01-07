'Late Late Show' host James Corden tests positive for COVID-19

Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): The filming of 'Late Late Show' has been paused after the show's host James Corden revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday night, Corden posted, "I just tested positive for Covid 19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine."

He also announced that CBS' 'The Late Late Show' "will be off the air for the next few days."





For the unversed, Corden is the latest host who tested positive for the virus after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine. Meyers cancelled his Late Night shows for the upcoming week.

'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon also revealed in an Instagram post that he had tested positive over the holiday break. Fallon recovered in time for the show's Monday return from break. (ANI)

