'Late Night' show host Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): Comedian Seth Meyers, on Tuesday night, confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 'SNL' alum shared that he had tested positive for the virus and subsequently was cancelling his shows for the upcoming week.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!" Meyers tweeted.





The news comes one day after 'The Tonight Show' host and fellow 'Saturday Night Live' alum Jimmy Fallon announced he tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break.

However, Fallon also disclosed that he has recovered in time and will return from Monday for 'The Tonight Show'. (ANI)

