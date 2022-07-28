'Late Night With Seth Meyers' on hiatus after host tests COVID positive

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): American comedian and TV host Seth Meyers has become the latest late-night host to get COVID-19, and for the second time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the host announced that NBC's 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' would be canceled for the rest of the week due to testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

"After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning. Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers," Meyers tweeted on Wednesday.





Guests this week for the canceled shows included 'Only Murders In The Building's' Nathan Lane and musical guest Maren Morris for Wednesday's show, Adam Pally, star of truTV's '101 Places to Party Before You Die' for Thursday and Issa Rae, fresh from the launch of 'Rap Sh!t', and comedian Nikki Glasser on Friday, reported Deadline.

Meyers previously announced he had COVID-19 back in January, making him one of many to have gotten reinfected by the virus in the current sixth wave, which is driven by the highly contagious variant BA.5, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fellow chat show hosts Bill Maher, James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have had to take breaks from their CBS and ABC programs, respectively, after catching the virus.

Most news and talk shows maintain strict health practices and testing. Kimmel discovered he had coronavirus just before he was scheduled to make his traditional appearance at Disney's recent upfront presentation in May.

All of TV has had to navigate its way through the pandemic era, but chat shows have been among those affected the most significantly. Hosts ranging from Jimmy Fallon to Trevor Noah had to master a new art of taping a program remotely, using video technology to interview guests virtually, rather than live in the studio, as per Variety. (ANI)

