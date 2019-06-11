Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex taking part in the Trooping the Colour parade in central London on Saturday.
Leaving baby behind for 'Trooping the Colour' was 'difficult' for Meghan Markle

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:01 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): As she headed for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, experienced a tough time leaving behind her son Archie.
"She has spent almost every moment with him and saying goodbye was very difficult. But Meghan truly wanted to be at the celebration for the queen," a source told US Weekly.
"Meghan loved seeing all the other royal children and was doting on them," the source added.
After welcoming her first child, Markle made her first public appearance at the ceremony, on Saturday. The source also revealed that the Duchess has "always been great with kids, but seemed to gravitate to them more" during the parade.
Markle made her debut at the ceremony held in honour of the Queen's 93rd birthday. She wore a navy ensemble, designed by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller and paired it with a matching hat by Noel Stewart.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, rode in a carriage together with Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Prince Harry and Markle welcomed their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6 ahead of their first wedding anniversary. (ANI)

