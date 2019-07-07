Lee Daniels assures fans 'Star' movie after drama cancellation

Washington D.C [USA], July 6 (ANI): Fox musical drama 'Star' which was cancelled in May is set to make a comeback as a televised film, as per co-creator Lee Daniels.

Daniels shared a video on Instagram where he informs "The bad news is that 'Star' is not getting picked up for series.

"The good news is we are doing a movie of the week to wrap things up for you all. We are going to make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members - even the dead ones," he added.

'Star' revolves around three girls' rise to fame. The drama was cancelled in May after three seasons were aired.

Starring Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O'Grady, Queen Latifah, Quincy Brown and Amiyah Scott, 'Star' was co-created by Daniels and Tom Donaghy, and was produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Lee Daniels Entertainment. (ANI)

