Liam Hemsworth spends quality time with family in Australia following split from Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): After parting ways with wife Miley Cyrus, it seems Liam Hemsworth has been spending quality time with his family.

On Thursday, Liam's older brother, Chris Hemsworth, gave a glimpse of the group's getaway to Makepeace Island in Australia.

In the pictures, Liam -- who filed for divorce from Miley in August after seven months of marriage -- can be seen striking a perfect picture pose. The 29-year-old actor donned a gray sweatshirt and jeans paired with white converse sneakers for the outing.

"Another little hidden gem in @australia Thanks for the hospitality @makepeaceisland !!" Chris captioned the pictures.

Chris' wife, Elsa Pataky, also shared some stills from the trip and wrote, "Fun trip with the best company!"

As for the singer, she has been spending time with her rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

Hemsworth filed for divorce in August citing "irreconcilable differences", according to People. The filing came 11 days after the A-list couple announced that they were calling it quits. (ANI)

