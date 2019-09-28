Lilly Singh apologises for turban comment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): The 'Lilly Singh">Little Late with Lilly Singh' show host Lilly Singh on Friday apologised for a recent comment on turban she made on her late-night show.

The host posted a lengthy statement on social media to address a comparison she made about turbans during an interview with celebrity guest Jessica Alba.

She tendered an apology for her "disrespectful and problematic" joke in the post.

"In a recent episode of my show, I stupidly made a comparison about turbans that I'd like to apologize for," Lilly wrote in the post.

"My guest was explaining how her kids were embarrassed I saw them with towels twisted on their heads and I said 'don't worry, it's like my Punjabi friends.' In the moment, my thought process was 'don't be embarrassed! I think that's dope.' But in hindsight I recognize that was a disrespectful and problematic joke to make that has a lot of painful history behind it. And I'm very sorry," she continued.

"This was the first episode of the show I ever taped and I was very nervous, doing improv that wasn't well thought out," added Lilly. "I'm incredibly sorry to those I hurt with that comparison."

Lilly went on to tell her social media followers that this is "all new" to her.

"I'm still learning and growing. I know the line for comedy is subjective so I can only do what I feel is right," she shared. "And in this case, taking full ownership and apologizing feels right."

Lilly concluded her post by sharing, "Aside from these words, I've also taken the action to ensure my stupid joke is removed from the episode and online clips." (ANI)

