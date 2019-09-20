Poster of the show (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Lilly Singh holds wage gap-inspired workout session

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 03:25 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, who is the host of 'Little Late with Lilly Singh' show, held a wage gap-inspired workout class on Wednesday's episode.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the segment, in which Singh was accompanied by two other women, seemed to be inspired by '80s exercise videos, but instead of offering cardio, the 30-year-old star sought to get women's heart rate pumping and blood boiling by reminding them of instances of discrimination in the workplace.
"Today I'm gonna be doing an epic workout for one of the biggest problem areas all women have, the wage gap," Singh said. "I'm gonna take you through my favourite moves to decrease that gap and get those thick, desirable wages."
The comedian began the workout session by instructing the audience to move their arms in circles while they thought about the wage gap. "Think about that man in your office who does the same exact job as you, but makes way more money," she said in an upbeat tone. "That makes my heart rate go way up."
She then instructed the women doing squats that "Make sure your butt is clenched tight. Just as tight as your jaw when you found out that one of your male colleagues in your office got that promotion over you despite the fact that he never graduated from high school and spends half the day playing Candy Crush while sitting on the toilet."
The women who took a stance to perform another exercise was told, "just like your boss raised that male colleague's salary simply because he wasn't afraid to ask." Singh added,
"No one ever called him a bitch for being assertive."
They next ran in place. "Just like you're not getting anywhere in your career," she explained. (ANI)

