Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, dead at 27

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough has died at the age of 27.

The news was confirmed to Fox News in a statement from Presley's representative, via her manager.

The statement said, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

TMZ reported that Keough died Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, citing law enforcement sources.

Keough was the son of the 52-year-old singer Presley and musician Danny Keough. That makes Benjamin the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and the brother of model and actor Riley Keough.

Compared to some of his family members, Keough has lived a relatively spotlight-free life. He has one acting credit on IMDb and TMZ reported that he once had a 5 million USD record deal in 2009.

Keough was also known for his striking resemblance to Elvis, which, according to the outlet, Presley once addressed.

The songstress said, "Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny."

Presley's song 'Storm and Grace' is about Keough, whose middle name is Storm, as per reports. (ANI)

